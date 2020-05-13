10-month-old's father killed in gunfight in north Harris County

Authorities are investigating a shooting where a woman and her brother are being called witnesses after the father of her 10-month-old was shot and killed.Harris County deputies responded to the report of a shooting at an apartment complex in the 5300 block of Aeropark near Crosswinds around 9 p.m. Tuesday.When they arrived, deputies said they found a man with a gunshot wound in the parking lot. The victim was taken to the hospital where he later died, but he was not the only shooting victim.According to the sheriff's office, the brother of the woman was also shot."There was some type of exchange of gunfire when the shooting happened," Harris County Sheriff's office Sgt. Sidney Miller said. "The brother of the biological mother was apparently hit.Investigators said they didn't learn about the brother's injuries until at least five hours after the original call because he went to a nearby clinic and then returned.Deputies later found a 10-month-old was also involved, but do not know if he was at the scene of the shooting. The baby was checked out and taken to relatives.Authorities say they are still investigating the shooting.