Cy-Fair ISD trustee loses IT company job after comment about Black teachers

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) -- The Cypress Fairbanks ISD trustee at the center of a viral video in which he linked Black teachers to poor school performance is out of a job, according to Splunk.Splunk, which is an IT company, shared the news of Scott Henry no longer being an employee in response to a tag on Twitter."Diversity, equity, and inclusion are core to Splunk's values and mission. We are deeply committed to DEI and take these concerns seriously. Due to the privacy of any individuals involved, we do not discuss specific employee matters," Splunk wrote. "We viewed the employee's conduct as inconsistent with who we are as Splunkers and the individual is no longer employed by our company.According to LinkedIn, Henry was a sales engineer manager with the company.Henry came under fire after a video of the Jan. 10 school board work session went viral. Henry's remarks on Monday insinuated that HISD's dropout rate was linked to a higher percentage of Black teachers."Houston ISD, which I'll use to shine an example, you know what their average percentage of Black teachers is? 36%. I looked that up. You know what their dropout rate is? 4%. I don't want to be 4%. I don't want to be HISD. I want to be a shining example. I want to be the district standard. I want to be the premium place where people go to be," he said during the session.The video spread on social media, with many calling for Henry to resign and others supporting him. On Thursday, during another meeting, Henry acknowledged that he could have chosen his words more wisely."Because I dared to disagree that it equates to high retention rates, there have been threats upon my life, and my wife and my children have been targeted. I will take responsibility for not saying it more eloquently," Henry said.