Customers remember Sugar Land store clerk who was shot and killed during robbery

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) -- A Sugar Land convenience store clerk killed Saturday night on the job was identified as Hamid Lakhani. He was 63 years old.

Police were called to the W B Food Mart at 8:30 p.m. Saturday in response to a robbery and shooting in progress.

Customers found the clerk inside the store with a gunshot wound. He was taken by EMS to a hospital where he later died.

According to police, three men were involved in the robbery and shooting. They fled the area afterward.

"I've come here for years," said Ken Smyers. "I always bought my lottery tickets here."

He considered the clerk his friend.

"I always told him, 'God bless you and to be safe,'" Smyers said.

Customers left flowers outside the door. The store remained closed on Sunday, with padlocked steel shutters over the entrance.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call Crime Stoppers or Sugar Land police.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sugar landshooting
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gunman in deadly Midland-Odessa shooting identified
West Texas shooting victim kept asking about her baby: doctor
17-month-old child among victims wounded in Odessa shooting
Two men allegedly rob elderly woman at Family Dollar
Justin Verlander throws third career no-hitter in Astros 2-0 win
Pitbull cancels concert to be with family in Florida ahead of Dorian
Kevin Hart injured in car crash, CHP says
Show More
Dorian now a catastrophic Category 5 Hurricane
New gun laws go into effect in Texas
Death toll rises to 7 in Odessa shooting in West Texas
Odessa woman says gunman who killed 4 pointed gun at her
Thieves botch attempt to steal money from ATM in NW Houston
More TOP STORIES News