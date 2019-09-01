Customers remember Sugar Land store clerk who was shot and killed during robbery

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) -- A Sugar Land convenience store clerk killed Saturday night on the job was identified as Hamid Lakhani. He was 63 years old.Police were called to the W B Food Mart at 8:30 p.m. Saturday in response to a robbery and shooting in progress.Customers found the clerk inside the store with a gunshot wound. He was taken by EMS to a hospital where he later died.According to police, three men were involved in the robbery and shooting. They fled the area afterward."I've come here for years," said Ken Smyers. "I always bought my lottery tickets here."He considered the clerk his friend."I always told him, 'God bless you and to be safe,'" Smyers said.Customers left flowers outside the door. The store remained closed on Sunday, with padlocked steel shutters over the entrance.Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call Crime Stoppers or Sugar Land police.