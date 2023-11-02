Houston surprisingly plummets in prestigious list of best cities in the world

HOUSTON, Texas -- Economic investments and population growth are definitive highlights of Houston's success over the last year, but they weren't enough to keep it within the top 50 best cities in the world, according to a prestigious report by Canada-based real estate and tourism marketing advisors Resonance Consultancy.

The annual "World's Best Cities" report quantifies the relative qualities of place, reputation, and competitive identity for the world's principal cities with metropolitan populations of 1 million or more.

London topped the list again for 2024, followed by Paris (No. 2), New York (No. 3), Tokyo (No. 4), and Singapore (No. 5).

