5 boys charged in brutal gang attack on girl in New York

By Eyewitness News
BROOKLYN, New York -- Police have charged five teenage boys in connection with a brutal gang assault and robbery caught on camera.

The NYPD tells Eyewitness News that the five boys, ranging in age from 14 to 17 years old, turned themselves in.

All five were charged as minors with robbery and assault. Their fate will be decided in family court.

Disturbing video showed a group of teenage boys pounce on a 15-year-old girl. They punched and kicked her repeatedly until she was unconscious.

The video also showed one of the boys stealing her Air Jordan sneakers, and police say her phone and debit card were also stolen in the attack.

The girl was taken to a hospital for bruising and trauma. She is expected to recover.
