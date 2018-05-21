Crosby High School shooting threat allegedly found written on restroom wall

CROSBY, Texas (KTRK) --
Crosby ISD police are investigating after an alleged shooting threat was found written on a bathroom wall at Crosby High School.

According to district officials, the threat found Monday morning alleged that a shooting would happen at the campus on May 30.

The threat did not name any specific students or group of students, school officials said.

The district urged students, parents and staff to remain vigilant and said it is not taking lightly any threat made against student safety.
