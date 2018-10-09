Credit card skimmers found at gas station in Katy

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3401412" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Here's how you can detect a card skimmer on a gas pump

State officials are warning the public after three credit card skimmers were found on a gas pump in Katy.Authorities say the skimmers were found at a Chevron gas station on north Fry Road Tuesday morning.The Harris County Sheriff's office released photos of the Bluetooth skimmers that were eventually removed.So far, no arrest have been made.To avoid falling victim to a skimmer, experts suggest using the gas pump closest to the store and checking for Bluetooth signals that have an I.D. with a string of numbers and letters.