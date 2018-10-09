Credit card skimmers found at gas station in Katy

EMBED </>More Videos

Credit card skimmers found at gas station in Katy

KATY, Texas (KTRK) --
State officials are warning the public after three credit card skimmers were found on a gas pump in Katy.

Authorities say the skimmers were found at a Chevron gas station on north Fry Road Tuesday morning.

The Harris County Sheriff's office released photos of the Bluetooth skimmers that were eventually removed.

So far, no arrest have been made.

To avoid falling victim to a skimmer, experts suggest using the gas pump closest to the store and checking for Bluetooth signals that have an I.D. with a string of numbers and letters.

SEE MORE: Here's how you can detect a card skimmer on a gas pump

EMBED More News Videos

Here's how you can detect a card skimmer on a gas pump

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
skimmingcredit cardsKaty
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
'Stros return home to Houston after ALDS sweep
Here's what your favorite Astros players are driving
Couple with body parts in stroller accused of killing 20 women
Stranger pays for Cy-Woods students' homecoming dinners
Man on JACK'D date beaten and held at gunpoint in Houston
Starbucks announces new family care benefits for employees
Krispy Kreme releases new Halloween-themed doughnuts
Conroe priest accused of molesting kids can't go near any
Show More
Standoff ends after barricaded gunman found dead inside home
Jogger narrowly escapes attempted kidnapping in Spring
123 missing kids recovered during 1-day operation
Astros' Alex Bregman angry team isn't playing on primetime TV
FRIENDLY WAGER: Top cops wager in Battle of Texas game
More News