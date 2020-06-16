Body found during search for Crosby firefighter who went missing after crash on Galveston Causeway

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A body has been found in the search for a 20-year-old Crosby firefighter who was thrown in the water during a crash on the Galveston Causeway Bridge, police told ABC13.Authorities say a fisherman found the body.It's unknown at this time if the body is that of Kent Zavala, who went missing Sunday night after he was ejected out of his vehicle during a major three-vehicle crash.The Coast Guard's search was suspended on Monday, pending more information, but Texas Equusearch continued to look for him.The Coast Guard said a Jeep with three men and a dog inside crashed into a guardrail on the outbound lane of the causeway near the Tiki Island exit.Two of the men were taken to UTMB with critical injuries. The Coast Guard said a dog and Zavala were ejected through the soft top of the Jeep and into the water.Boaters were able to rescue the dog, but Zavala has not been found. Only his shoes and cap have been recovered.Investigators said Zavala was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and white cut-off shorts.Anyone with information is asked to call the Galveston Police Department at (409) 765-3702 or Texas EquuSearch at (281) 309-9500.