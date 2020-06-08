u.s. & world

10 horses killed in fiery crash on New Jersey Turnpike

EAST WINDSOR, New Jersey -- State police say a truck pulling a trailer carrying horses on the New Jersey Turnpike crashed and burst into flames in the early morning hours, killing all 10 horses.

State police say troopers responded to the turnpike's northbound lanes at 3 a.m. Sunday in East Windsor, Mercer County.

Police said the truck had been heading north when it struck the concrete divider and became fully engulfed in flames, killing the animals in the attached trailer.

It wasn't immediately clear whether the horses were being taken or from what area they had been brought. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The trailer was coming from Florida, authorities said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new jerseycar crashnew jersey turnpikehorsesanimalanimal newsanimalsu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
Minneapolis council majority backs disbanding police force
Antifa: What it is and is not
'Say their names': Stories of black Americans killed by police
Multimillionaire's $1M treasure hidden in Rocky Mountains found
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Transportation for guests to George Floyd public viewing available
City prepared for heat and crowds at George Floyd's viewing
George Floyd will be buried next to his mother
Texas to increase coronavirus testing in minority communities
Former VP Joe Biden to offer Floyd family in-person condolences
15-year-old boy dies after truck crashes into tree
Teen drowns at Crystal Beach after grandmother lost sight of him
Show More
Minneapolis council majority backs disbanding police force
'Praytest' held for Christians against police brutality
Shots fired in direction of HPD substation
Houston prepares for hottest weather yet in 2020
Tropical Storm Cristobal makes landfall in Louisiana
More TOP STORIES News