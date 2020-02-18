president's day

Houstonian collects dozens of presidential wax figures

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you step inside the Bierman home, you might think it's a museum of sorts.

"When you are an antique collector, it's a never-ending thing," Craig Bierman said. "You get hooked and collect more and more."

It's a private collection of everything you can think of.

He and his wife have been collecting these amazing antiques and priceless items for the last 35 years.

RELATED: Why do we celebrate Presidents Day? The history behind the holiday

However, a few years back, he started collecting something else.

"Marilyn Monroe was my first one. After I got her, I was hooked," Bierman said.

They started collecting presidential wax figures.

He has 15 of them and he keeps them in one room. The most modern POTUS is Bill Clinton.

"To me, it's just a piece of art," he said.
About two weeks ago, he purchased his last and final president.

RELATED: Can you name all the presidents of the United States?

"I got (President George) H.W. Bush. I was able to add him. Now, I'm done. It doesn't matter what comes up, there is no more room for presidents," he said.

The collection boasts six Republicans, six Democrats, as well as along with Presidents Washington, Jefferson and Lincoln.

"I don't know anyone crazy enough besides me that collects wax figures."

Follow Mayra Moreno on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonbill clintonhistorygeorge washingtonpoliticspresident's daygeorge h.w. bush
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PRESIDENT'S DAY
Why do we celebrate Presidents Day?
Can you name all the presidents of the United States?
School on Presidents Day? Check the list for your district
Ten wealthiest presidents
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
1st Harris Co. inmate death from COVID-19 confirmed
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
Show More
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
Some restaurants struggling with opening at 25 percent capacity
Dave Ward surprised with 81st birthday parade!
'First-of-its-kind' event planned for Houston-area HS seniors
More TOP STORIES News