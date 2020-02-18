Houstonian collects dozens of presidential wax figures

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you step inside the Bierman home, you might think it's a museum of sorts.
"When you are an antique collector, it's a never-ending thing," Craig Bierman said. "You get hooked and collect more and more."
It's a private collection of everything you can think of.
He and his wife have been collecting these amazing antiques and priceless items for the last 35 years.
However, a few years back, he started collecting something else.
"Marilyn Monroe was my first one. After I got her, I was hooked," Bierman said.
They started collecting presidential wax figures.
He has 15 of them and he keeps them in one room. The most modern POTUS is Bill Clinton.
"To me, it's just a piece of art," he said.
About two weeks ago, he purchased his last and final president.
"I got (President George) H.W. Bush. I was able to add him. Now, I'm done. It doesn't matter what comes up, there is no more room for presidents," he said.
The collection boasts six Republicans, six Democrats, as well as along with Presidents Washington, Jefferson and Lincoln.
"I don't know anyone crazy enough besides me that collects wax figures."
