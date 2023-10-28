Wrangle dinosaurs and wild west fun at Tomball's new cowboy, dinosaur theme park

TOMBALL, Texas -- Once Upon a Cowboy is a cowboy and dinosaur theme park that offers a blend of family-friendly attractions. General admission is $29.99 per person for three hours of park access. Some attractions include Journey Through the Sands, an archeological expedition, and Dino Encounters with lifelike animatronic dinosaurs.

The park has several other attractions, such as Dinorah's Treasures Mine, dino scooters, ax-throwing, outdoor laser tag, a virtual reality ride and escape rooms. These attractions may have age and height requirements, and require an additional cost.

The park also offers birthday packages and group rates for corporate events. As of Nov. 1, the park's hours will change to 5-9 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday. Walk-ins are accepted; however, reservations are encouraged due to limited parking space.

Opened Sept. 15

24935 Stuebner Airline Road, Tomball

This article comes from our ABC13 partners at Community Impact Newspapers.

The video above is from ABC 13's 24/7 livestream.