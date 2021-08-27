Free event to administer COVID-19 vaccines to Houston students enters its final weekend

The Super Saturday Vaccination Day event continues for a final weekend this Saturday as part of the city of Houston's initiative on vaccinations.
Mayor Sylvester Turner announced the vaccine events earlier this month.
The following 11 districts have had at least one school participate in the event, which has taken place every Saturday in August.
- Aldine
- Alief
- Crosby
- Cypress-Fairbanks
- Galena Park
- HISD
- Huffman
- Katy
- Pasadena
- Spring
- Spring Branch
The final weekend of the event will be held at different schools on Saturday, August 28. People 12 and older will receive free Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations.
Parental consent is required for minors, but no appointment is needed.
These are the schools expected to participate at the upcoming events. Be sure to check the city's website for updates as new schools may be added.
Saturday, August 28, 2021
- AAMA Sanchez Charter School, 6001 Gulf Freeway, 77023; 9 a.m.-12 p.m.
- Berry Center of Northwest Houston, 8877 Barker Cypress Rd., 77433; 8 a.m.-12 p.m.
- Clifton Middle School, 6001 Golden Forest Dr, 77092; 9 a.m.-12 p.m.
- Deady Middle School, 2500 Broadway St., 77012; August 28, 2021: 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Dogan Elementary School, 4202 Liberty Rd, 77026; 9 a.m.-12 p.m.
- Edison Middle School, 6901 Avenue I, 77011; 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Kashmere High School, 6900 Wileyvale Rd., 77028; 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
- V.G. Chambers Elementary, 10700 Carvel Ln., 77072; 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Westfield High School,16713 Ella Blvd, 77090; 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
As a reminder, any resident living in Harris County is eligible to get a $100 payment for their vaccination.
If you live in Harris County, you can get your COVID vaccine anywhere in the county with any health care provider, such as a doctor or a pharmacy.
Once you've received your dose, visit the Harris County website to submit a claim. You'll be asked to provide basic information such as your name, email, phone number and the health care provider who administered your dose.
You'll then be eligible to receive a $100 cash card or a virtual cash card.
It's important to note that this process can take up to 10 days before you get your money, and the program is valid only through Aug. 31.
