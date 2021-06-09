summer

Post-pandemic tips for safe summer gatherings

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Summer gatherings ramp up as pandemic winds down

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As COVID-19 restrictions continue to relax across the country and summer gatherings ramp up, it's likely many families and friends will get together over the next several months.

More than half of Americans are fully vaccinated, but precautions should still be taken just to be extra safe.

Houston blogger Mila Clark Buckley, also known as "The Hangry Woman" on social media, says she spent the pandemic isolated from friends and family because she is immunocompromised.

Now that she is fully vaccinated and more comfortable with gatherings, she has some tips on how to make things fun and decrease the chance of spreading germs.

RELATED: 5 things to know for safe BBQ cooking

Tip 1: Give guests a useful gift
"I just love to give my guests gifts. So, I've done little koozies they can draw on and write their name on, so they don't lose their cups," she said.

Tip 2: Think small
"We're keeping our gatherings really small," Buckley said. "So, six to 10 people and we're spacing out."

Tip 3: Map out a plan for the food
"(Have) a food bar that has pre-portioned items that people can grab and go and not worry about people having to share things or utensils," she said.

Tip 4: Disposable is best
"We've been using paper plates and cups to make sure no one is reusing items," she said.

Tip 5: Don't be afraid to ask the host some questions
"What are you going to have at the party? Will there be hand sanitizer?" Buckley said. "I think those questions are ok, not rude, and they help you prepare better to make yourself more comfortable for that gathering."

Follow Charly Edsitty on Facebook and Twitter, and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonsummer funsafetysummerfoodfamilyfun stufffood safetycovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SUMMER
Houston's coolest lagoon makes a splash with new floating cabanas
Luxurious yachting adventure awaits along the Jersey Shore
Black People Will Swim breaks stereotypes one pool at a time
Neon Summer Chicago pop-up offers adventure with photo ops!
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
What's next for Braves-Astros? Answering key questions after 2 games
Native American group calls out MLB for Braves' use of tomahawk chop
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Show More
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
President Biden, pope to talk virus, climate, poverty at Vatican
Thousands still without power after extremely windy day in Houston
'Real Housewives' star Dorit Kemsley robbed at gunpoint in LA home
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
More TOP STORIES News