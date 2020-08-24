Texas-based company gets EPA approval for COVID-killing disinfectant

DALLAS, Texas (KTRK) -- A Texas-based company has become the first in the U.S. to get federal approval for an antiviral disinfectant designed to continuously kill COVID-19.On Monday, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency approved a public health emergency exemption for Allied BioScience's SurfaceWise2 surface coating submitted by the Texas Department of Agriculture.American Airlines and Texas Methodist Total Orthopedics Sports & Spine Clinic are two of the first companies to approve the product for use in Texas.The disinfectant is applied through an electrostatic spray that the company claims can kill 99.9% of viruses on surfaces for up to seven days between routine cleanings.It's the first of its kind to be approved by the EPA."After carefully reviewing the available data and information, the agency has determined that the product helps to address the current national emergency," EPA administrator Andrew Wheeler wrote. "This product is expected to provide longer-lasting protection in public spaces, increasing consumer confidence in resuming normal air travel and other activities.The emergency exemption was approved under Section 18 of the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide and Rodenticide Act (FIFRA).Allied BioScience hopes to get non-emergency approval for the disinfectant in the coming months and make it available to the public.