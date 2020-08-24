coronavirus texas

Texas-based company gets EPA approval for COVID-killing disinfectant

By
DALLAS, Texas (KTRK) -- A Texas-based company has become the first in the U.S. to get federal approval for an antiviral disinfectant designed to continuously kill COVID-19.

On Monday, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency approved a public health emergency exemption for Allied BioScience's SurfaceWise2 surface coating submitted by the Texas Department of Agriculture.

READ MORE: Clorox is making nearly 1 million disinfecting wipes a day as demand soars, CEO says

American Airlines and Texas Methodist Total Orthopedics Sports & Spine Clinic are two of the first companies to approve the product for use in Texas.

The disinfectant is applied through an electrostatic spray that the company claims can kill 99.9% of viruses on surfaces for up to seven days between routine cleanings.

It's the first of its kind to be approved by the EPA.

"After carefully reviewing the available data and information, the agency has determined that the product helps to address the current national emergency," EPA administrator Andrew Wheeler wrote. "This product is expected to provide longer-lasting protection in public spaces, increasing consumer confidence in resuming normal air travel and other activities.

The emergency exemption was approved under Section 18 of the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide and Rodenticide Act (FIFRA).

Allied BioScience hopes to get non-emergency approval for the disinfectant in the coming months and make it available to the public.

Follow Raven Ambers on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessdallastexas newsbusinesscoronavirusconsumer watchcoronavirus texascovid 19 pandemicviruscovid 19 outbreakconsumercovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS TEXAS
Parents 'adopt teachers' to show support during pandemic
Fort Bend County COVID-19 cases, deaths, recoveries
This issue could impact already challenged trucking industry
Risk for depression among US workers up 102%, study shows
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hurricane Watch and Tropical Storm Watch in effect for parts of Southeast Texas
Voluntary evacuation in effect for some Galveston residents
Galveston Co. issues disaster declaration due to storms
Laura could cause evacuations through Houston, mayor says
Volunteers gathering evidence after child found dead in bayou
Red Cross officials start getting shelters ready
Brazosport ISD first to dismiss classes ahead of storm
Show More
Republicans nominate Trump at 2020 RNC; he questions election integrity
If evacuations are ordered, here's what to know
Liberty U pres Falwell says he faced "emotional toll" after wife's affair
Scott Peterson death penalty conviction overturned
Houston-area renters can start applying for $45M rent help
More TOP STORIES News