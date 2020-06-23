Gov. Greg Abbott says mayors, county judges can place restrictions on outdoor gatherings of over 100 people

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) -- As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott just announced that he's expanding the ability of mayors and county judges to impose restrictions on outdoor gatherings of over 100 people.Previously, the order only applied to outdoor gatherings of 500 people or more.The governor also directed the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) to enact emergency rules that provide strict health and safety standards and procedures related to COVID-19 for child care centers in Texas.Abbott's new order comes after data showed an increase in COVID-19 transmission stemming from large gatherings and child care centers."These are just some of the steps Texas will take to contain the rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations," said Abbott. "Today's proclamation and emergency rules will aid in that effort in two key ways: allowing restrictions on large gatherings where COVID-19 is easily spread and implementing a statewide standard of infection control for child care centers. However, as we face this challenge, there is no substitute for personal responsibility. I urge all Texans to do everything in their power to reduce the transmission of the coronavirus by wearing a face mask, washing their hands often, and staying six-feet apart from others."