Houston, Harris County requesting extension in support for vaccine clinic at NRG Park

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As many continue getting vaccinated at the COVID-19 vaccination clinic at NRG Park, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo are requesting an extension of federal support for the site.

"Today, we are writing to respectfully request your continued support of the COVID-19 Community Vaccination Center (CVC) at NRG Park in Harris County. The CVC has successfully enabled the distribution of 6,000 vaccine doses per day, 7 days a week, since late February, and has helped to reduce racial and geographic disparities in vaccine distribution in Harris County and the City of Houston. Its continued operation is critical to getting Harris County and City of Houston residents vaccinated as soon as possible," the joint release read.

The clinic, which launched on Feb. 24 was scheduled to be at the site for six weeks. Now, Turner and Hidalgo are requesting continued support through at least May 31, 2021.

Before the clinic opened, organizers said at a minimum, the federal site was expected to vaccinate 126,000 people. The mega-site should greatly increase the chances of getting the shot soon.

According to Turner and Hidalgo's request, as of March 21, 12.1% of the Harris County population - ages 16 and over have been fully vaccinated.

Before the launch of the site, Judge Hidalgo said individuals 65 and older on the waitlist who come from the city's and the county's top 10 zip codes would receive top priority for the vaccines on the site.

The next priority group will be those people who are 65 years and older.
The fourth priority group will be those 60 to 64 years of age with underlying medical conditions.

FEMA is using the waitlist from Harris County and the city of Houston. Individuals are being contacted for appointments.

To join the waitlist for the city of Houston, visit their website at houstonemergency.org/covid-19-vaccines or call 832-393-4301.

Harris County's waitlist can be reached at vacstrac.hctx.net.

