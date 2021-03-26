travel

Pandemic travel trends continue into 2021, according to new study

As we look ahead to summer travel, VRBO has released a report on travel trends for 2021. Many pandemic trends will likely stick around, including driving instead of flying.

Families are making up for travel time lost during the pandemic. According to VRBO, 82% of families have vacation plans for this year, evidence of that pent-up demand for travel.

COVID-19 will have a lasting influence on how and where we go. One of the biggest pandemic travel trends that will stick around is the family road trip. About 59% of families said they are more likely to drive instead of fly on their next trip.

Another trend is visiting the great outdoors - 61% of families said they prefer an outdoorsy experience over an urban one.

Flexcations will also remain popular. A flexcation is a longer vacation at an off-peak time, where you can also take advantage of remote work and online school while you're gone - 67% percent of travelers who took a flexcation said they would do it again.

When planning for 2021 travel, make sure you know cancellation and rebooking options before you commit. Also, make your to check on health requirements for travel - like, does your destination require a negative COVID-19 test? And are there any local lockdowns or curfews?
