Dr. Fauci doubles down on suggestion goggles add COVID protection

Dr. Anthony Fauci has doubled down on his suggestion that goggles can add protection against COVID-19.

During a live chat with the American Federation of Teachers Tuesday night, Fauci said "eyes are also vulnerable, so if you can have goggles of some sort that can cover the eyes" it is "one way" to protect yourself.

On Wednesday, he mentioned again "if you have goggles, or an eye shield, you should use it. I mean, it's not universally recommended. But if you really want to be complete, you should probably use it if you can. It's just that it's so easy for people that just make a cloth mask."

According to guidance from the CDC, eye protection is recommend for healthcare workers in areas with moderate to substantial community transmission but is considered optional otherwise.

