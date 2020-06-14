Need a COVID-19 test? Check out this list

United Memorial Medical Center
- Plaza Americas Mall, 7500 Bellaire Blvd
- Houston Community College-Southeast, 6815 Rustic
- Houston Community College-Felix Fraga, 301 N. Drennan St.
The sites don't require appointments and offer drive-thru testing from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. or until reaching its daily capacity of 250 tests.
Other UMMC drive-thru sites opening weekdays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.:
- UMMC Tidwell, 510 W. Tidwell Rd.
- Forest Brook Middle School, 7525 Tidwell Rd.
- Cullen Middle School, 6900 Scott St.
- Griggs School, 801 Regional Park Dr.
People needing information about UMMC test sites can call 1-866-333-COVID or visit their website.
Texas Division of Emergency Management, drive-thru sites open July 27-31 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.:
- St. John Northwest Church, 6696 Antoine St.
- HCC-Northeast Campus, 555 Community College Dr.
- HCC - South Campus, 1990 Airport Blvd.
- Jeanette Hayes Elementary, 21203 Park Timers
- Crump Stadium, 12321 High Star Dr.
TDEM sites require appointments, available by calling 512-883-2400 or visiting their website.
TDEM will also operate two walk-up sites weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. that don't require appointments:
- Merfish Teen Center, 9000 S. Rice Ave
- Bethel's Place Empowerment Center, 12660 Sandpiper
Bethel's Place Empowerment Center will also offer tests on Saturday.
Ibn Sina Foundation
The foundation will operate two testing sites.
- Ibn Sina North Shepherd Community Clinic, 5012 N. Shepherd Dr.
- Ibn Sina Wilcrest Community Clinic, 11226 S. Wilcrest Dr.
Appointments are required and available by calling 832-426-3760 or 281-495-7462.
Houston Health Department and FEMA
The department operates two free drive-thru COVID-19 community-based testing sites open to anyone, regardless of symptoms. Each site has capacity for 650 tests per day. New days of operation for the sites are Monday through Saturday. People can call the department's COVID-19 call center at 832-393-4220 between 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. to receive an access code and directions to the nearest community-based site.
Federally Qualified Health Centers
- HOPE Clinic, 713-773-0803
- Spring Branch Community Health Center, 713-462-6565
- El Centro de Corazon, 713-660-1880
- Avenue 360 Health and Wellness, 713-426-0027
- Lone Star Circle of Care at the University of Houston, 346-348-1200
- Scarsdale Family Health Center, 281-824-1480
Appointments are required.
Patients pay what they can afford, based on income and family size, and are not denied services due to inability to pay or lack of insurance.
Information obtained through testing, treatment or services will not be used against immigrants in their public charge evaluation.
Test site locations and schedules may change, so make sure you call ahead of arriving. Houstonians can also visit the Houston Health Department website for current Houston test sites and information about stopping the spread of the virus.