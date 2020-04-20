HOUSTON, TX (KTRK) -- The Houston Parks Board's Bayou Greenways system consists of 150 miles of trails and parks along nine bayous in the area. Which means there are plenty of options if you want to explore nature without the threat of large crowds.
"I would urge you to go places that aren't as crowded," said Houston Parks Board president Beth White. "Use the trails to go places where you can be with nature."
Those include Keith-Wiess Park, which is along Halls Bayou, Brock Park, which is along Greens Bayou, and Milby Park, which is along Sims Bayou. These parks are vast and include everything from animals to forests to wildflowers.
"There are overlooks and birdlife you couldn't imagine you'd see in the fourth largest city in America," said White.
According to White, nearly 1.5 million Houstonians live a short distance from one of these trails and she says it's a great way to explore your own backyard.
"It really is an important thing. It's so important for people to spend time in nature for their physical and mental health."
Visit HoustonParksBoard.org for more information, as well as an interactive map, on the trails and parks closest to your home.
Best crowd-free spots in Houston where you can explore nature
