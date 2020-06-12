Health & Fitness

Harris Co. Judge unveils new COVID-19 threat level system

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston city leaders announced a major spike in COVID-19 related cases, saying the area may be "approaching disaster."

As of the beginning of June, health officials say Harris County and the city of Houston is experiencing a significant threat, and residents are at the Level Two, Orange Phase.

Officials are strongly encouraging residents to continue wearing masks and practicing safe social distancing measures.

County Judge Lina Hildago said although its enticing to go out of the house, now is not the time. "Life as usual probably will not be returning anytime soon if we want to avoid a disaster in our county," Hildago said.

ABC13 spoke with the Gov. Greg Abbott's communication director, who said that their team has attributed the spike in cases to two possible reasons, Memorial Day gatherings and recent protests.

In the past week alone, health officials said hospitalizations have gone up to the highest reported cases they've seen thus far. And, they've seen an increase on the number of young people who are becoming ill, noting people in their 30s who have recently died.

"This will play out like all other infectious diseases do. We just don't have a good recourse for this yet, and this is the problem," Health official Caroline Clarke said

