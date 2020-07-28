Harris County Deputy Mark Brown remembered after his death from COVID-19

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The family of Harris County Deputy Mark Brown is remembering him for his contributions to law enforcement and his family.
Brown died on Saturday from COVID-19, leaving behind a wife of 22 years and four children.
"I wrapped myself around him until he took his last breath," said Michelle Brown, the deputy's wife.
Michelle described him as a man of honor who loved to serve and protect. She said at home, he was a loving husband and father.
"He always said that if the day ever came that he never came home, that just know he fought like crazy to get home to me," she said.
Michelle said it all started with a persistent cough, but they thought it was allergies. After their older son developed a fever, he tested positive. The entire family got sick and then better, but Brown continued to get worse.
"Every complication that could happen, happened to him," explained Michelle.
The virus took a complete toll on Brown's body. He was intubated on June 1 and remained that way until he was brought home a few weeks later.
His comrades escorted him home and stood watch, in respect, until he was taken inside to be with his family.
"I was able to really just relax him and bathe him. I shaved his face and trimmed his hair," Michelle said.
Family and close friends stood by until his final moments over the weekend.
Michelle said when his breathing began to change, she began to pray for strength and talked to her husband one last time.
"I just told him how proud I was of him, and what a great husband and dad he was, and not to be afraid, and that I loved him," she said.
A GoFundMe is set up in support of Brown's family, since he was the main breadwinner.
"I have a lot of (firsts) coming up that he won't be with me for," Michelle said in tears.
Deputy Brown will be laid to rest with full honors in the days to come. Michelle said she's finding strength to keep her family going.
"I don't have a choice. I just have to learn to live, learn to live until I can be with him again," she said.
