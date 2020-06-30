Business

Gov. Abbott to join ABC13 town hall on 'Reopening Texas' Thursday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- ABC13, Houston's most-watched television station, presents a one-hour virtual town hall on Thursday, July 2 (7-8 p.m. CST), highlighting the concerns of residents, business leaders and elected officials on reopening Texas amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

ABC13's Eyewitness News anchor Tom Abrahams will moderate the town hall, seeking answers to your questions about the impact of COVID-19 on businesses and the economy of Texas.

Gov. Greg Abbott and Dr. Emily Knight, CEO of Texas Restaurant Association, are among the panelists for Thursday evening's discussion.

The virtual town hall will air on Thursday, July 2 (7-8 p.m.), on ABC13.com, streaming on ABC13's Facebook Live, YouTube, ABC13's app, and ABC13's connected TV apps on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV and Roku.

ABC13 urges viewers to submit their questions here for possible inclusion in Thursday's town hall:


