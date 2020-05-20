Blue Bell employee tests positive for coronavirus

BRENHAM, Texas (KTRK) -- An employee at Blue Bell Creameries in Brenham has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the company.Blue Bell said the employee is not working in the facility, quarantined and under medical supervision, following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.Blue Bell officials said they have identified and notified employees who worked closely with the employee who tested positive.Those employees have since been asked to self-quarantine and monitor for symptoms for 14 days.Blue Bell said it is also deep-cleaning and disinfecting the area where the employee worked.