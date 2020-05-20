Blue Bell employee tests positive for coronavirus

BRENHAM, Texas (KTRK) -- An employee at Blue Bell Creameries in Brenham has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the company.
Blue Bell said the employee is not working in the facility, quarantined and under medical supervision, following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Blue Bell officials said they have identified and notified employees who worked closely with the employee who tested positive.
Those employees have since been asked to self-quarantine and monitor for symptoms for 14 days.
Blue Bell said it is also deep-cleaning and disinfecting the area where the employee worked.
Full statement from Blue Bell Creamery CEO & President, Ricky Dickson:
In these uncertain times, our highest priority is the health and safety of our employees, customers, retail partners and the community.
We work hard every day to maintain a clean and safe environment. We will remain uncompromising in our preventive sanitation and safety programs in all of our locations and have implemented additional safety measures to fight COVID-19. Our employees are working tirelessly to keep the supply of products flowing to stores, which allows our retail partners to concentrate on the distribution of other products in high demand.
Our ultimate goal is for everyone to remain safe and to stay healthy, and we all must do our part to make that happen. I'm very proud to be a part of a company that cares so much about each other and the community.
We hope our ice cream can provide a source of comfort during this time, but hopefully it can also serve as a reminder that soon we'll all be back together to share a scoop of Blue Bell.
