COVID-19 deaths taking a devastating toll on nursing homes

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- New state data is showing the devastating toll COVID-19 is having on Texas families, especially in the Greater Houston area.The Texas Health and Human Service Commission, which regulates long-term care facilities, finally released the data on Monday after months of pressure from families and long-term care advocates.For instance, the data showed Focused Care at Westwood had the highest number of COVID-19 deaths in Harris County. Twenty residents have died since the pandemic began, including Lily Jang's father, David Jang."My dad contracted COVID from somebody at that nursing facility," said Lily, a former journalist and now realtor. "The morning I got that call, I knew it was going to be an uphill battle. He was there because he has Parkinson's disease and he was already immunocompromised."The Focused Care facility on Beechnut had 54 staffers test positive for COVID-19 and 17 residents die since the pandemic began.Adding to the strain, families with loved ones in those facilities have not been able to visit them in person."We've been trying not to be worried. He's 94 years old," said Lauren Sowell, whose grandfather-in-law lives at Eagles Trace, which reported two COVID-19 deaths to the state. "He basically sits in his room all day long, and can't go to the cafeteria. All he has is his room he stays in all day everyday."As for Lily, she is still mourning the death of her father who passed on July 8, and she worries about all the other families with loved ones in nursing homes."My heart really goes out for everyone who was there because I was there so often visiting my dad. I got to see a lot of familiar faces, and I don't know who died. I've been devastated, and many others feel the same way."According to ABC13 analysis, there are 567 nursing homes and assisted living facilities in Harris, Fort Bend and Montgomery counties. Of those, 10 percent of nursing homes had at least one death.