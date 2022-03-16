ziplining

Child ziplining in Costa Rica collides with slow-moving sloth hanging onto cable

"I just clocked it straight in the face," the child said.
By 6abc Digital Staff
EMBED <>More Videos

Child runs into sloth while ziplining through Costa Rican rainforest

LA FORTUNA, Costa Rica -- A child zooming down a zipline through a rainforest in Costa Rica collided with a slow-moving sloth clinging to the cable.

It happened Sunday at the Go Adventure Arenal Park in La Fortuna.

The tour guide was recording when the child took off on the zipline.

The video then shows the child sliding into the slow-moving animal, bringing the ride to an abrupt stop.

"Don't worry," the tour guide told the young thrill-seeker.

"It's a sloth," the child said, out of breath.

"Yeah," the tour guide responded.

"I just clocked it straight in the face," the child said.

Flavio Leiton Ramos, the owner of Go.Adventure Park, said the child was the last in a group of eight to leave the platform.

"So seven people went on that cable and there was no sloth on it, and, within 30 seconds, a sloth got on the cable," Ramos said. "The good thing was that the child was doing a great job by using the break, and also since the tour guide was with him, was able to handle the situation. But really the child did a great job."

Ramos said neither the child nor the sloth were hurt.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalszipliningu.s. & worldcaught on camera
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ZIPLINING
Test your limits at this treetop adventure course in NJ
Watch Star's of ABC's "The Rookie" zip line through all the elements at Xcaret Xplor in the Mexican Riviera.
'The Rookie' actors Eric Winter, Alyssa Diaz go for thrilling adventure
Zipline at Yosemite National Park
TOP STORIES
Victim dies after being shot at Greenway Plaza business, HPD says
9 dead in west Texas crash involving college golf teams
Texans QB plans to sign $17 million deal with NY Giants, ESPN says
Person detained after man found stabbed to death in Spring area
HPD officer accused of possessing child porn gets $100K bond
Beautiful weather through Wednesday
Atlanta spa shooting victims' families grieve, heal year later
Show More
US to send military aid to Ukraine; optimism seen at talks
7.3 magnitude quake hits north Japan; tsunami alert issued
People ride on horses in Dallas to avoid high gas prices, video shows
Pool builder accused of taking $195K from clients without doing work
Homeowner accused of killing suspected burglar armed with knife
More TOP STORIES News