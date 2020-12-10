ABC13 answers your top questions about COVID-19 vaccines Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

So when could you get it? Should you get it? What communities are the priority? How will the distribution work?
We're tackling these questions and more during Action 13 Countdown to the Vaccine, Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
READ ALSO: 5 things to know about the Pfizer vaccine
Is the COVID-19 vaccine safe? What are the risks?
Dr. Peter Hotez says there should be minimal concern regarding allergic reactions to the COVID-19 vaccine produced by Pfizer and BioNTech.
"When we vaccinate people, allergic reactions are not uncommon, they do occur. And sometimes even severe reactions, but they're extremely rare. We're talking on the order of one in a million," Hotez said.
He says the Pfizer vaccine is safe.
The Pfizer vaccine is 95% effective and protects men and women equally, along with people of different races and ethnicities.
It's safe for people who are 16 and older to receive.
SEE ALSO: After 2 allergic reactions in the UK, Houston doctor says vaccines still safe