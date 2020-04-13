Coronavirus map shows Houston-area zip codes with COVID-19 case numbers

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Each day, we learn of new cases of COVID-19 in the Houston area. New zip code maps now help you determine if the cases are in your neighborhood.
Houston/Harris County COVID-19 cases by zip code:
Information provided by the Harris County Public Health Department
ZIP CODE MAP: Total confirmed COVID-19 cases in Harris County/Houston
Health officials released the data of confirmed cases by zip code as of April 12, 2020. Click the link above to view the latest map full screen.
Fort Bend County cases by zip code:
Information provided by Fort Bend County
