coronavirus texas

Matthew McConaughey tells Texans to 'stay home' amid outbreak

Matthew McConaughey wants his fellow Texans to stay home.

The famous native son of the Lone Star State is using his voice as part of a PSA on the importance of social distancing amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

The office of Gov. Greg Abbott released the video message Friday, showing multiple shots of medical professionals and families.

The video can be seen in the player above.

McConaughey speaks about the federal guidelines to slow the spread of coronavirus, adding that doctors and nurses need help - stay home.

"These are challenging times, but Texans are always prepared to respond to challenges," said Abbott. "I am grateful to all our medical professionals who are working on the front lines to limit the spread of COVID-19 and provide care to Texans in need."

SEE MORE: Texas declares health disaster, leaving take-out only restaurants open
EMBED More News Videos

Texas Governor Abbott declared a public health emergency, which hasn't been declared in Texas since 1901.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscelebritytexas newscoronaviruscoronavirus texascommercial ad
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS TEXAS
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
New program lets you help neighbors during pandemic
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
1st Harris Co. inmate death from COVID-19 confirmed
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
Show More
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Dave Ward surprised with 81st birthday parade!
Some restaurants struggling with opening at 25 percent capacity
'First-of-its-kind' event planned for Houston-area HS seniors
New program lets you help neighbors during pandemic
More TOP STORIES News