Coronavirus

Teen becomes first to die of COVID-19 in Texas town; described as outstanding achiever

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
LANCASTER, Texas -- A 17-year-old girl died from COVID-19 complications in Texas this week, according to local officials.

The Lancaster High School student is the youngest person to die of the novel coronavirus in Dallas County, officials told WFAA Tuesday.

School officials confirmed that Jameela Dirrean-Emoni Barber died of the disease.

She reportedly died in the emergency room Saturday before she could be admitted to the hospital.

RELATED: 'Step by step, we will open': Texas becomes first state to announce dates easing COVID-19 restrictions amid novel coronavirus pandemic

School officials described Barber as an outstanding academic achiever. She was preparing to be inducted into the National Honor Society. The teen also had a special love for ROTC.

City officials told WFAA that Barber was the first to die in Lancaster, Texas, a south suburb of Dallas.

Texas is among some of the first states to outline how it plans to reopen amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societytexascoronavirus deathscoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemicu.s. & worldcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
US economy shrank 4.8% last quarter, with worst yet to come
COVID-19 doctors Turn to Ted for help with wedding refund
Trump to sign order keeping meat processing plants open
Harris County toll roads no longer free starting today
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Missing college student killed during drug deal, documents state
Storms leave thousands in the dark across Houston
Strong winds possible after morning storms
Harris County toll roads no longer free starting today
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
COVID-19 cases, deaths and recoveries county-by-county
HPD searching for man wanted for sexual abuse of a child
Show More
US economy shrank 4.8% last quarter, with worst yet to come
How you can score 100 lbs of free food in Cypress today
COVID-19 testing delayed until noon due to severe weather
5-year-old dies after being found in apartment complex pool
Lakers return $4.6M loan in deference to small businesses
More TOP STORIES News