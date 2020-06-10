Coronavirus

Texas reports 2,000 virus patients in hospitals for first time

AUSTIN, Texas -- Texas surpassed 2,000 hospitalized coronavirus patients for the first time Tuesday, but Gov. Greg Abbott said "everything remains largely contained" as the state prepares to lift more restrictions this week.

It marked the second consecutive day of Texas reporting a new high in hospitalizations, which Abbott has described throughout the pandemic as one of the most important metrics he follows. Seventeen new deaths and 1,600 new cases were also reported, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Abbott said the state is still trying to determine why the numbers are rising, mentioning the Memorial Day weekend as one potential culprit. Since the May holiday, hospitalizations in Texas have jumped 36%.

"I'm concerned, but not yet alarmed," Abbott told Dallas television station KTVT on Tuesday, saying thousands of hospital beds remain available.

Texas began reopening faster than much of the country and is set to continue another phase of rebooting Friday by allowing restaurants to resume service at near capacity. Abbott gave no indication of reversing course and said it remains to be seen what impact mass protests around Texas over the death of George Floyd, who was buried Tuesday in Houston, will have on the state's caseload.

"Everything remains largely contained. We do want to avoid any meaningful spike in the aftermath of these protests," he said.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshoustonsocial distancingcoronaviruscoronavirus texasreopen texascovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Starbucks takes $3 billion hit to revenue during pandemic
Stay connected with virtual bar trivia
Musician hosts virtual music classes for kids
More than masks: United passengers required to pass checklist
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Different order coming for Harris County, judge says
Full text, video of George Floyd's brother's testimony to Congress
2 men caught on video robbing, shooting man in daylight
TEA orders millions of PPE for districts amid pandemic
Starbucks takes $3 billion hit to revenue during pandemic
LIVE: Floyd's brother testifies at House hearing
Somerville votes against hiring former deputy
Show More
Family of missing Ft. Hood soldier believes she's still alive
More than masks: United passengers required to pass checklist
1 man fired, 1 suspended from job after Floyd imitation
Rooftop Cinema Club reopening Uptown location
Here's how long you'll get to enjoy this lower humidity
More TOP STORIES News