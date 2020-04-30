Unemployed mother of 2 facing eviction during COVID-19 pandemic

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- When an unemployed mother of two received an eviction notice on April 22, she told ABC13 tears rolled down her face.
"My boyfriend left me with nothing," said the mother, who did not want to be identified. "I don't want to end up on the streets with my kids."
While there is nothing that would prevent landlords from sending letters threatening to evict tenants, renters who are behind on their rent can not be evicted right now.
This week, the Texas Supreme Court extended the moratorium on evictions through May 18, which means renters who are otherwise in good standing, but just can't pay rent, will be able to stay in their homes.
The Houston Apartment Association says the moratorium covers renters in all tiers of the rental market, from affordable housing to luxury rental properties.
In addition, some renters may get federal protection through August. The federal CARES Act that passed in response to COVID-19, includes a moratorium on evictions from rental properties that have federally backed mortgages.
Renters can visit the National Low Income Housing Coalition website and search by zip code to see if their complex is backed by a federal mortgage. If your apartment is listed, you can't be evicted before August 23.
In addition, the city of Houston is planning on rolling out a rental assistance program, targeting low-income residents. Full details haven't been released, but the federal dollars allocated to the city will be used to launch the program. City council could vote on the rental program as early as next Wednesday, May 6.
As for the single mother of two, her complex does not appear to have a federally backed mortgage.
She is hoping to be able to stay through May or until more jobs become available.
