Coronavirus: North Carolina mother says internet technician exposed twin boys, dad to COVID-19 during house call

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A North Carolina mother who was desperately trying to protect her twin boys learned her entire family was exposed to the novel coronavirus by a Spectrum technician.Charlotte resident Emily Beaty, the mother of the twins, said her two children are at risk of severe COVID-19 symptoms because they were born 26 weeks premature."He told me the tech that had been at our house had just tested positive for COVID-19 and my heart just stopped," Emily Beaty told WSOC Beaty called Spectrum last week to have her internet serviced. During the call, she asked the customer service representative what precautions the company was taking to protect customers from exposure to the virus."They were taking this situation very seriously. They were prescreening their employees and all of their employees were healthy," she said.When the technician arrived, she said he began doing work outside the home. Beaty's husband noted that he saw him cough briefly. Later on, the tech came inside to finish up before leaving.Four days later, a Spectrum representative the Beaty family received a call saying the technician tested positive for COVID-19."I just don't feel like they were doing a proper screening. I mean, they sent a tech out to my house that had a cough and not two days later, he is being tested for coronavirus," Beaty said.