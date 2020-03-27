coronavirus new jersey

Coronavirus USA: Man tearfully thanks NJ hospital staff for saving wife's life

MORRISTOWN, New Jersey -- One man's display of appreciation for hospital staff in New Jersey after they saved his wife's life is going viral.

Allison Swendsen posted a photo Wednesday of a man holding up a sign to a window of Morristown Medical Center.

The sign reads: "Thank you all In emergency for saving my wife's life I love you all."

Swendsen said the man had tears rolling down his cheeks as he kept a safe distance from those in the emergency room.

She said she peeked outside and asked him how his wife was, and he told her she is doing great and was going home.

"I don't know him, I don't know his wife, but throughout the last 13 years as a nurse, I realized, this is why we do it - times are tough but we make a difference," Swendsen said.


