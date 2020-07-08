coronavirus texas

A look inside one of the Houston hospitals treating COVID-19 patients

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As the fight to contain COVID-19 continues nationwide, we took an unprecedented look at what doctors and patients in Houston are dealing with when it comes to the virus.

A camera crew from the Associated Press got an inside look at United Memorial Medical Center and the reality of COVID-19 is sobering for doctors, patients and their families.

"We have to understand this is very, very deadly serious. Some people have light symptoms, some people don't have symptoms, but those who do get the symptoms, it is like death," a patient said.

Since the start of the pandemic, the hospital has increased the number of beds for coronavirus patients three times. Now, 117 beds are dedicated to COVID-19 treatment in three separate wings. Soon, doctors say the entire facility may be used.

"We have seen a lot of patients come in. We are playing musical chairs in rooms, moving one patient from one side to the other. It, it is a lot of work," UMMC Dr. Joseph Varon said.

Even people who tried to do everything right and keep themselves safe are winding up at the hospital.

"We wipe down our food deliveries, our groceries, I didn't even go to the grocery store because I have underlying health conditions. My son would go to the grocery store, (I) did everything in my power and here I am," a patient said.

Patients say the virus moves fast. Some add that they went from feeling tired and struggling to move to hardly being able to breathe.

"We have tried to tell people, keep your safe distance, use your mask, wash your hands. They don't do it. They think that this is a hoax. Anybody who thinks that this is a hoax needs to come and spend the day with me here," Varon said.

Follow Jeff Ehling on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthcoronaviruscoronavirus texascoronavirus testcovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS TEXAS
Parents will have more back-to-school choices, TEA says
Texas shatters daily record with over 10,000 new COVID-19 cases
Mask order won't be enforced by law enforcement in some places
Over 1,000 new COVID-19 cases reported along with 5 new deaths
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people missing after Coast Guard rescues girl from water
Parents will have more back-to-school choices, TEA says
EPA approves first 2 surface disinfectants tested to kill coronavirus
UH researchers create air filter to catch, kill COVID-19 virus
Man accused of killing wife and unborn child turns himself in
ACS releases latest guidelines regarding HPV vaccine effectiveness
TEA grants students free access to thousands of online books
Show More
Wide receiver catches child thrown from burning building
ABC13 Morning News for July 8, 2020
Temperatures are heading for 100 degrees this weekend
Texas shatters daily record with over 10,000 new COVID-19 cases
Chief Justice Roberts injured head in fall, Court says
More TOP STORIES News