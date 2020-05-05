'Hamilton' summer tour stop in Houston postponed

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The COVID-19 pandemic is pushing back the opportunity for people in Houston to see Broadway hit "Hamilton" this summer.
On Tuesday, the Hobby Center said the touring production of the Lin-Manuel Miranda musical is being postponed from its original dates of June 30 through Aug. 9. The Hobby Center said it is looking for replacement dates before the end of the year.
"Please rest assured, if we are unable to find new dates for HAMILTON and must cancel this engagement, ticket holders will be notified and offered their choice of credits and/or refunds," the venue said on its website.
It wasn't too long ago that the Hobby Center held a lottery for $10 tickets to the show.
A check of other touring stops of "Hamilton" showed at least one venue was able to reschedule albeit not within this year. Fort Worth's tour stop, for example, was pushed back all the way to 2022.
The pandemic and measures to stop its spread have severely impacted entertainment choices around the area, especially in Houston's Theater District.
Hobby Center had to cancel several of its scheduled productions during the spring. The Houston Ballet canceled its current season. The Alley Theatre underwent temporary staffing cuts. And the Houston Grand Opera had to furlough staff, though, later it was able to hire employees after being granted a $2.5 million loan from the Paycheck Protection Program.
