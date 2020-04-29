LIVE: Houston mayor speaks on eve of Stay Home order ending

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Identical to Harris County leadership pressing for expanded testing, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner has used this week to raise the importance of not only more tests, but also testing the most vulnerable Houstonians, especially with Texas allowing malls, cinemas and other similar businesses to conditionally reopen.
On Wednesday, Turner is slated to speak after this week's city council meeting. You can watch the event live in this post.
Immediately after Gov. Greg Abbott laid out a plan to reopen certain businesses with a 25 percent capacity limit, Turner said on Monday that he will respect the superseding order from Austin, but with emotion, the mayor stated his job is still about protecting particularly disadvantage residents.
Entering Wednesday, there are 50 deaths from the coronavirus so far, and all but one involved a person with underlying medical issues.
The city already opened a new testing site in southeast Houston for anyone regardless of symptoms, and it launched mobile testing Wednesday at Worthing High School in the Sunnyside area.
Still, only 150 tests are available at that site.
The day before Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said county test sites will expand to up to 1,600 tests.
All of this currently weighs on leadership's minds before Thursday's "Stay Home, Work Safe" order expires.
