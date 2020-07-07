Coronavirus

Every Kemah officer, except 1, tests negative for COVID-19

KEMAH, Texas (KTRK) -- After a mild scare, most of the 12-member police department in Kemah has tested negative for COVID-19 and returned to normal patrols, Chief Walter Gant said.

Kemah officials said they found out June 30 an officer was infected and immediately ordered tests for all Kemah police staff and City Hall employees who came in contact with the infected officer, including the chief, Mayor Terri Gale, five police dispatchers and three city employees. The Galveston County Sheriff's Office handled all police activity in Kemah on the night of June 30, according to previous reports.

READ MORE: Entire police department in Kemah possibly exposed to COVID-19

Fortunately, everyone tested besides the initial officer who contracted the coronavirus has gotten a negative result, Gant said.

"Currently everyone has tested negative," he wrote in an email to Community Impact Newspaper. "All officers are cleared, and we are covering patrol since last week."

Gale said around June 30 that City Hall and the police station would be deep-cleaned.
