Texas Gov. Greg Abbott extends disaster declaration for 30 days

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) -- Texas Gov. Greg Abbott extended his disaster declaration on Sunday for all Texas counties in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.Originally issued on March 13, the declaration provides the state a number of resources to effectively serve Texans as they mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Abbott extended the declaration to last 30 days."By extending my Disaster Declaration, we are ensuring the state of Texas continues to have adequate resources and capabilities to support our communities and protect public health," said Abbott. "I urge all Texans to continue practicing social distancing and abide by the guidelines laid out by the CDC and my Executive Orders to slow the spread of COVID-19."