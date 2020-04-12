Coronavirus

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott extends disaster declaration for 30 days

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) -- Texas Gov. Greg Abbott extended his disaster declaration on Sunday for all Texas counties in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Originally issued on March 13, the declaration provides the state a number of resources to effectively serve Texans as they mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Abbott extended the declaration to last 30 days.

"By extending my Disaster Declaration, we are ensuring the state of Texas continues to have adequate resources and capabilities to support our communities and protect public health," said Abbott. "I urge all Texans to continue practicing social distancing and abide by the guidelines laid out by the CDC and my Executive Orders to slow the spread of COVID-19."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
austintexas newscoronavirustexasabbottcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
Future of retail to include major shifts due to pandemic
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
1st Harris Co. inmate death from COVID-19 confirmed
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
1st Harris Co. inmate death from COVID-19 confirmed
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
'First-of-its-kind' event planned for Houston-area HS seniors
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
Show More
Future of retail to include major shifts due to pandemic
Thank you nurses!
YESPrep celebrates seniors with parades
Blue Angels fly over Houston for COVID-19 frontline workers
ABC13 to host virtual town hall on COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News