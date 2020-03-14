Health & Fitness

Child tests positive for coronavirus after getting autographs at Jazz vs. Celtics game

RHODE ISLAND -- Hundreds of people who interacted with a child who tested positive for COVID-19 are being asked to self-quarantine.

There are actually two students at the same elementary school who are carrying the infection. One of them recently returned from a cruise to the Bahamas.

The other came back from a trip to Boston, where the child attended a basketball game between the Celtics and Utah Jazz.

Authorities said an interaction with a Jazz player, who had tested positive for coronavirus, may be the source of the disease.

"He got a signature from one of the NBA players that came down with the virus, and here we are, less than a week later, and the child has contracted the virus," Westerly police chief Chief Shawn Lacey said.

Gobert tested positive for coronavirus earlier this week.

Rhode Island's governor has closed all public schools in the state for a week.

SEE RELATED LINK: Coronavirus update: 2nd Jazz player, star Donovan Mitchell, tests positive for COVID-19





Map of COVID-19 cases across the US, updated as confirmed by CDC
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessrhode islandcoronavirusnbastudentsutah jazz
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
1st Harris Co. inmate death from COVID-19 confirmed
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
Show More
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Dave Ward surprised with 81st birthday parade!
Some restaurants struggling with opening at 25 percent capacity
'First-of-its-kind' event planned for Houston-area HS seniors
New program lets you help neighbors during pandemic
More TOP STORIES News