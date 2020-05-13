Galveston cancels 4th of July fireworks show amid COVID-19 pandemic

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- During a special meeting on Monday, Galveston Park Board of Trustees announced the cancellation of the island's Fourth of July fireworks show.The board voted 6-2 to not pay $20,000 for the fireworks display, saying it was too early to know whether the coronavirus will resurge in late June or early July.With July 4 falling on a Saturday this year, the board was also concerned about large crowds, which would make it difficult to practice social distancing. Crowds were the main reason behind cancelling the fireworks show.The $20,000 that would have paid for the fireworks will reportedly stay in a fund that promotes tourism in the area.The board believes a lot of people will still celebrate on the island despite not having fireworks this year.