Galveston cancels 4th of July fireworks show amid COVID-19 pandemic

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- During a special meeting on Monday, Galveston Park Board of Trustees announced the cancellation of the island's Fourth of July fireworks show.
The board voted 6-2 to not pay $20,000 for the fireworks display, saying it was too early to know whether the coronavirus will resurge in late June or early July.
With July 4 falling on a Saturday this year, the board was also concerned about large crowds, which would make it difficult to practice social distancing. Crowds were the main reason behind cancelling the fireworks show.
The $20,000 that would have paid for the fireworks will reportedly stay in a fund that promotes tourism in the area.
The board believes a lot of people will still celebrate on the island despite not having fireworks this year.
