Texas Medical Center hospitals move into Phase 2 surge as ICU patients increase

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As hospitalizations increase, the Texas Medical Center has entered into a new phase in responding to the COVID spike.Although hospitals say there's a bed for you if you get sick, the big concern is what might happen if people don't take their warning seriously about the Fourth of July weekend."If we stay on the current trajectory, we're going to run into problems with capacity," said Mayor Sylvester Turner.Turner is raising concerns as hospitalizations rise.Now, the medical center reports it is in Phase 2 of its ICU surge. It has three phases.Phase 1 is the base capacity, with 1,330 ICU beds available.After that number is reached, it goes to Phase 2, which is what the TMC reached on Tuesday, meaning they have either added or converted other beds into ICU beds.In Phase 2, there's an additional 373 beds available."They are busy. They are saying that they still have room to surge within their respective hospitals, with the exception for the Harris Health Hospitals, LBJ and Ben Taub, they are pretty much at maximum capacity," said Turner.While hospitals say they have capacity, the upcoming Fourth of July weekend is a concern.Dr. Bela Patel with Memorial Hermann said if people don't take precautions, it could lead to more cases and strain the system."The virus has really spread very diffusely in our community, and we want to actually make sure we don't help accelerate the viral spread," said Patel.She is encouraging people who celebrate the holiday to make some modifications."We want people to modify what they normally do, just to make sure that they are social distancing, that they are keeping at least six feet apart from other individuals that are not part of their immediate family members," said Patel.Patel said it takes two to three weeks to see results, so if we do see a spike in cases from the Fourth of July weekend, we should know by the end of the month.Texas Children's Hospital is also encouraging people to celebrate with care.