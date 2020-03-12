Health & Fitness

Can your child contract the coronavirus?

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The CDC has made it clear that washing your hands is the easiest way to protect yourself against COVID-19, but there are still so many things we don't know, like how the virus can affect our children.

Since COVID-19 is still a new disease, we have a lot to learn but we know that children can get it.

The number of children infected though is drastically lower compared to adult cases.

When researchers recently looked at nearly 45,000 confirmed cases in China, fewer than one percent of those were children 9-years-old and under. Children and teens ages 10 to 19 years of age make up another 1.2 percent of cases.

It's not clear yet if children are less likely to be infected than adults. The World Health Organization said it's not possible to determine if children are less susceptible or if their cases are more likely to go undetected because they have milder symptoms.

However, experts said children with certain medical conditions are at a higher risk.
Children with underlying health conditions could be at an increased risk of severe infection from COVID-19, just as they are more vulnerable to other respiratory illnesses.
Symptoms for children who have been diagnosed have generally been similar to a cold like mild fever, runny nose and a cough. These symptoms are far different from diagnosed adults who suffer from fever, cough, shortness of breath, and gastrointestinal complications.

Follow Brhe Berry on Facebook and Twitter.



Map of COVID-19 cases across the US, updated as confirmed by CDC


SEE RELATED LINKS:

City of Houston reports 3rd coronavirus case

President Trump suspends most travel between Europe, US for 30 days to curb COVID-19 spread
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshoustoncdccoronavirusvirus
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
1st Harris Co. inmate death from COVID-19 confirmed
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
Show More
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Dave Ward surprised with 81st birthday parade!
'First-of-its-kind' event planned for Houston-area HS seniors
New program lets you help neighbors during pandemic
Body shop giving away free car to single mom on Mother's Day
More TOP STORIES News