Avoid excess grocery store trips with these ingredient substitutions

When it comes to preparing food at home, we are all making do with what we have. But what if you don't have the ingredients a recipe calls for? There are some easy substitutions for common ingredients.

If your recipe calls for butter, just use the same amount of shortening instead, and vice versa.

If you ran out of broth, use bouillon cubes. Or, if your recipe calls for one cup of broth, substitute one cup of water plus one tablespoon of soy sauce.

Sugar is interchangeable in most recipes without spoiling the results. One cup of brown sugar equals one cup of white sugar or one-and-a quarter cups of powdered sugar.

If your recipe calls for a teaspoon of lemon juice, use a half a teaspoon of vinegar.

If you're out of heavy cream, swap it out with evaporated milk.

Mayonnaise can be substituted with sour cream or plain greek yogurt.

If you're baking with eggs, you can swap out one egg with a half a banana plus a teaspoon of baking powder.

