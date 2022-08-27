Alvin PD officer completes DoorDash delivery to customer after assigned driver is arrested

ALVIN, Texas (KTRK) -- Ordering takeout took a turn for one resident after his DoorDash driver got pulled over.

The fire chief of Alvin Volunteer Fire Department, Josh Walters, said he ordered Chinese food through the Doordash app for his wife while their kids were out of the house on Friday evening.

The Walters were expecting a knock on their door, but not from a police officer.

In their front camera, the officer can be seen waiting at their door. Walter said he rushed to the door, thinking something bad happened with one of his kids.

"I swing open the door and the officer says, 'Good evening. Did you order Doordash?'" Walter shared in a Facebook post. "Well, your DoorDash driver is going to jail, but I wanted to get you your food."

Walter said they shared a laugh and added, "What an awesome thing to do. To go out of your way like that."

The order is technically still "on the way," which Walter does not think is the case.