Coronavirus

City of Houston slowing spread of virus with 'COVID-19 contact tracing on steroids'

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Eyewitness News got a first look inside the city of Houston's COVID-19 contact tracing program, described as contact tracing on steroids.

"We have been doing contact tracing since the beginning," said Dr. Kirstin Short, the chief epidemiologist for the Houston Health Department.

Inside the George R. Brown Convention Center, dozens of contact tracers were six feet apart, wearing masks and making phone calls.

They're working to track the spread of the virus.

READ ALSO: Did Google or Apple add a COVID-19 tracking app to your smartphone?

The city says the Houston Health Department received $26,158,905 from the federal CARES Act for this program.

They are authorized to hire 300 tracers, and so far, they have 232 employed.

On average, each tracer contacts and tracks 30 positive cases a week.

Their purpose is to develop a relationship with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, then notify the people who came into contact with that positive case, and keep those contacts home for two weeks in case they develop symptoms.

READ ALSO: How fake contact tracers are getting away with your info

In a recent interview, Houston's Health Authority Dr. David Persse said without interruption, one person could be responsible for the infections of up to 406 other people in 30 days.

Short said on average they reach about 64% of the priority cases assigned.

"Even if contact tracing isn't perfect, even if we don't get every single person in, each time we interrupt one of those chains, we're preventing that many more infections in the next 30 days," he said.



Follow Shelley Childers on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshoustoncoronavirus testingcoronaviruscontact tracingcoronavirus texascoronavirus testcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Here's how Houston is planning for severe weather during COVID-19
Colorado County COVID-19 cases, deaths, recoveries
Grimes County COVID-19 cases, deaths, recoveries
Chambers County COVID-19 cases, deaths, recoveries
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Former deputy to be reinstated after he was acquitted
Families of city workers who died of COVID-19 issue warning
New photos show heartbreaking final days of HFD captain
Senate GOP supports 2nd round of stimulus checks: McConnell
Fort Bend Co. planning alternate sites to treat virus patients
More storms Wednesday, watching a tropical low in the Gulf
Here's how Houston is planning for severe weather during COVID-19
Show More
Houston-area school districts' fall 2020 plans
Trump says COVID-19 in US will get worse before it gets better
Trump on Ghislaine Maxwell: 'I just wish her well'
CDC: Antibody tests show COVID-19 rates 10x higher
Arrest made in crash that killed Spring woman in Hawaii
More TOP STORIES News