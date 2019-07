MISSOURI CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- Investigators in Missouri City are working to identify the owner(s) accused of animal cruelty after leaving their dogs abandoned.Harris County Precinct 1 constable deputies say they removed two emaciated dogs from a home in the 12800 block of Vitry Lane.Constables believe the dogs were left behind when the owner(s) moved out.At the time the dogs were found, the dogs had no food and they were skinny to the point where their ribs and spinal structures were visible through their skin coats.According to their Facebook post, the dogs were taken to SPCA OF Houston.