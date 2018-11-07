Conroe ISD bus driver arrested for child pornography

CONSTABLE INVESTIGATORS ARREST SCHOOL BUS DRIVER FOR POSSESSION OF CHILD PORNOGRAPHY.



Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office says an investigation into online trafficking of child pornography has led to the arrest of a school bus driver.Raymond Yucatan Guzman, 31, reportedly confessed to downloading and watching child pornography. Court documents allege he had a video of a child younger than 18 years of age engaging in sexual intercourse.Constable Mark Herman's Office says Guzman is a bus driver, employed with Conroe ISD.Guzman was arrested Tuesday and charged with possession of child pornography. He's being held on $10,000.