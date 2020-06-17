Politics

Statue of Confederate commander Dick Dowling getting removed from Hermann Park

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Crews are at Hermann Park as the statue of Confederate artillery commander Richard W. "Dick" Dowling is slated to be removed.

Initially, the Dowling statue was to be moved from Hermann Park to the Sabine Pass Battleground State Historical Site near Port Arthur.

But officials said Tuesday that the Dowling statue will instead be placed in a warehouse, at least temporarily, after leaders in Port Arthur reportedly expressed opposition.

The "Spirit of the Confederacy" statue was removed late Tuesday from Sam Houston Park and will be housed in the Houston Museum of African American Culture, under a plan announced last week by Mayor Sylvester Turner.

Many Confederate symbols and monuments have been damaged or brought down by demonstrators and removed by local authorities since the death of George Floyd, an African American man whose death has become a worldwide symbol in demonstrations calling for changes to police practices and an end to racial prejudice.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
