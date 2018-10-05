SCAMS

Company selling custom baby items scams more than 100 customers

EMBED </>More Videos

More than 100 customers scammed out of their money by alleged Houston-based online business

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
More than 100 people have filed complaints with the Better Business Bureau of Greater Houston and South Texas about a company that claims to be based in Houston.

Customers of fancyeva.com purchased custom baby items online months ago, but they still have not received their orders.

Customers were lured in with ads that said you could get your order for free as long as you paid shipping and handling.

The company told them those orders would ship in 10-25 days.

"Now you go to fancyeva.com and it won't load," said customer Jazmine Boyd. "I've sent them several emails. I've gotten no response back from any of them."

She bought an elephant chair for her daughter to sit in while watching cartoons.

"I feel kind of stupid, to be honest," said Boyd. "I usually don't do the internet thing for this reason. I've never been an internet shopper and I should have known it was too good to be true."

She filed a complaint with the Better Business Bureau. BBB Senior Director of Dispute Resolution Denisha Maxey says they have received 107 complaints about fancyeva.com since July.

"That is a huge amount," said Maxey. "We are probably getting 10 a day."

Customers reported the problem to the BBB in Houston, because the company provided them with a Houston address.

Eyewitness News went to that address and didn't find an actual office. Instead, we found a private mailbox rental service.

Maxey says that's what makes companies like fancyeva.com so hard to track down.

"So we can turn it over to the attorney general and they can try to do some additional investigation," said Maxey. "This company looks like they're moving from state to state."

Maxey says if you're buying something from a company you don't know anything about, check how long they have been in business and if there are any major complaints about their services.

If the company does not have a BBB profile, you can still call the BBB for assistance.

"Do your research. If you're doing online shopping, you're already online! Do some research online and find out some information about that company," said Maxey.

Or you can always turn to reputable online retailers, like Amazon.

"I rarely go out of that realm and I kind of learned my lesson this time," said Boyd.

Follow Katherine Marchand on Twitter and Facebook.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
scamsscambetter business bureauonline shoppingu.s. & worldHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SCAMS
Identity thieves going low tech with notes on car windshields
Police: Woman pretended to have firefighter husband for scam
'Apple Inc.' call leaves Houston man out more than $400
Bitcoin scammers target wealthy, threaten to expose 'secret'
More scams
Top Stories
Former Rice football player charged in Blain Padgett's death
How much is 7 rows worth of beer at an Astros game?
ALDS Game 1: 'Stros beat Indians 7-2 to take Game 1
Woman defends Spanish speakers being berated while shopping
HIGHWAY 90 SHOWDOWN: Dayton at Crosby Oct. 5
Good Samaritan loses leg while helping stranded motorist
Arrest in death of Rice athlete Blaine Padgett shocks former coach
Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino gets 8 months in prison over taxes
Show More
Fake pediatrician has preyed on children for years: Police
Which Mattress Firm locations are closing in Houston?
Man accused of shooting 7 police officers charged with murder
NEWS IN :60: Stories you need to know
Chicago officer guilty of 2nd-degree murder in teen's shooting
More News