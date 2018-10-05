More than 100 people have filed complaints with the Better Business Bureau of Greater Houston and South Texas about a company that claims to be based in Houston.Customers of fancyeva.com purchased custom baby items online months ago, but they still have not received their orders.Customers were lured in with ads that said you could get your order for free as long as you paid shipping and handling.The company told them those orders would ship in 10-25 days."Now you go to fancyeva.com and it won't load," said customer Jazmine Boyd. "I've sent them several emails. I've gotten no response back from any of them."She bought an elephant chair for her daughter to sit in while watching cartoons."I feel kind of stupid, to be honest," said Boyd. "I usually don't do the internet thing for this reason. I've never been an internet shopper and I should have known it was too good to be true."She filed a complaint with the Better Business Bureau. BBB Senior Director of Dispute Resolution Denisha Maxey says they have received 107 complaints about fancyeva.com since July."That is a huge amount," said Maxey. "We are probably getting 10 a day."Customers reported the problem to the BBB in Houston, because the company provided them with a Houston address.Eyewitness News went to that address and didn't find an actual office. Instead, we found a private mailbox rental service.Maxey says that's what makes companies like fancyeva.com so hard to track down."So we can turn it over to the attorney general and they can try to do some additional investigation," said Maxey. "This company looks like they're moving from state to state."Maxey says if you're buying something from a company you don't know anything about, check how long they have been in business and if there are any major complaints about their services.If the company does not have a BBB profile, you can still call the BBB for assistance."Do your research. If you're doing online shopping, you're already online! Do some research online and find out some information about that company," said Maxey.Or you can always turn to reputable online retailers, like Amazon."I rarely go out of that realm and I kind of learned my lesson this time," said Boyd.